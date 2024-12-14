Hezbollah's Lost Lifeline: The Syrian Supply Route Crisis

In a significant development, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem publicly acknowledged the loss of the group's crucial supply route through Syria. This comes on the heels of President Bashar al-Assad's government's downfall after a dramatic rebel takeover.

For years, the Iran-backed Lebanese group utilized Syria as a conduit for weapons and military supplies from Iran, via Iraq, into Lebanon. However, fighters opposing Assad seized control of the Iraq border, severing this vital lifeline. Despite these setbacks, Qassem maintained that this disruption is merely a detail in the broader scope of their strategic operations.

Reflecting on future scenarios, Qassem mentioned the potential for reinstating the route or exploring alternative logistics under a new regime. Meanwhile, he expressed an aspiration for peaceful cooperation between Lebanon, Syria, and the new Syrian ruling alliance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining hostility towards Israel in shaping future relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)