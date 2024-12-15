Left Menu

Tech Executive's Tragic End Leads to Arrests

Bengaluru police arrested Nikita Singhania, her mother, and brother following the suicide of tech executive Atul Subhash. Subhash left behind videos and notes accusing them of driving him to suicide through false charges and persistent harassment. They were taken into custody and are now facing abetment charges.

Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2024
Bengaluru police have apprehended three individuals, including the estranged wife of Atul Subhash, a senior tech executive who recently died by suicide.

Nikita Singhania was detained in Gurugram, while her mother Nisha and brother Anuragh were taken into custody in Prayagraj, authorities reported on Sunday. They were transported to Bengaluru and placed in 14-day judicial custody following a court hearing.

Subhash, 34, was discovered dead in his Munnekolalu residence on December 9. He had left behind videos and notes pointing fingers at his wife and in-laws, accusing them of coercing him to suicide through fabricated allegations and consistent harassment. The Marathahalli police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against the trio.

