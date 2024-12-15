Left Menu

Punjab Police Appeal for Farmer Leader's Health During Fast

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a cancer-afflicted farmer leader, continues his fast-unto-death at the Punjab-Haryana border. Punjab Police and Union Ministry officials have met with him to discuss the farmers' demands, including legal MSP guarantees. The Supreme Court has urged for medical intervention considering Dallewal's critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:47 IST
Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing peaceful protest by farmers demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops has reached a critical juncture as 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his fast-unto-death at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs Mayank Mishra visited the site to discuss the situation and assess Dallewal's health following a Supreme Court directive to ensure his well-being.

The Supreme Court emphasized the urgency of providing medical aid to Dallewal, noting the severity of his health condition, while urging dialogue to address the farmers' legitimate demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

