Controversial Speech by Justice Yadav Sparks Judicial Scrutiny

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, made headlines following his remarks at a VHP event which have raised concerns within the judicial community. The Supreme Court has noted reports detailing his statements and requested a comprehensive report from the Allahabad High Court to scrutinize the issue.

According to official sources, established procedures give the judge an opportunity to present his side to the Supreme Court Collegium soon. This follows a uniform protocol for addressing such controversies, ensuring judges' perspectives are considered before any decisions are made.

The statements in question, primarily concerning the uniform civil code, and their subsequent circulation on social media, have sparked debate among political leaders and legal experts. There are calls for institutional action to restore faith in the judiciary, with groups urging the creation of an investigative committee to examine the judge's conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)