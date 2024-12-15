Tragic End Unravels: Revenue Officer Found Deceased in Uttar Pradesh

The tragic discovery of Manish Kashyap, a revenue officer who went missing last month, has unfolded in Babhiya village, Uttar Pradesh. His decomposed body was located near a drain following a tip from a suspect currently under investigation by the police in connection to the abduction.

Kashyap was abducted on November 27 while on his way to duty. Investigations have linked his murder to a land dispute in Faridpur's Kapoorpur village. It is believed the accused, suspecting favoritism, orchestrated his strangulation and disposed of his body.

A complaint filed by Kashyap's mother led to an FIR. The local police, guided by the Additional Director General of Police, are rigorously pursuing leads, with penal additions anticipated in the FIR as the investigation intensifies.

