Tragic End Unravels: Revenue Officer Found Deceased in Uttar Pradesh
The decomposed body of revenue officer Manish Kashyap, abducted last month, was discovered in Babhiya village, Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect Kashyap's killing was tied to a land dispute. Investigations continue, and stringent actions are planned against the culprits. An FIR has been registered, intensifying the probe.
- Country:
- India
The tragic discovery of Manish Kashyap, a revenue officer who went missing last month, has unfolded in Babhiya village, Uttar Pradesh. His decomposed body was located near a drain following a tip from a suspect currently under investigation by the police in connection to the abduction.
Kashyap was abducted on November 27 while on his way to duty. Investigations have linked his murder to a land dispute in Faridpur's Kapoorpur village. It is believed the accused, suspecting favoritism, orchestrated his strangulation and disposed of his body.
A complaint filed by Kashyap's mother led to an FIR. The local police, guided by the Additional Director General of Police, are rigorously pursuing leads, with penal additions anticipated in the FIR as the investigation intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Munambam Land Dispute: Opposition Stands Firm
Family Feud Turns Deadly in Land Dispute
"There should be peace between Hindus and Muslims": Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case
Land Controversy: Munambam Waqf Land Dispute Intensifies
Woman killed, two kin injured in shooting over land dispute in MP's Mandsaur