UN Envoy Calls for Swift End to Syrian Sanctions Post-Assad Ouster

The United Nations envoy for Syria urged for a rapid lifting of Western sanctions after Bashar Assad's ouster. With nearly half a million deaths and extensive displacement, sanctions have hindered rebuilding efforts. The envoy emphasizes initiating an inclusive political process and increase in humanitarian aid.

Damascus | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:18 IST
The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has called for an immediate end to Western sanctions following the removal of President Bashar Assad. The sanctions, imposed mainly by the United States and the European Union, have significantly hampered Syria's rebuilding efforts.

The conflict, which erupted in 2011 from peaceful protests, escalated into a devastating civil war that has claimed nearly 500,000 lives and displaced millions. Sanctions targeted at halting rebuilding in government-held regions have compounded the challenges faced by Syrians.

Pedersen, speaking in Damascus, stressed the importance of a Syrian-led political process while urging the international community to enhance humanitarian aid. He also highlighted the interim government established by former opposition forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability for war crimes.

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

