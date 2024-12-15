UN Envoy Calls for Swift End to Syrian Sanctions Post-Assad Ouster

The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has called for an immediate end to Western sanctions following the removal of President Bashar Assad. The sanctions, imposed mainly by the United States and the European Union, have significantly hampered Syria's rebuilding efforts.

The conflict, which erupted in 2011 from peaceful protests, escalated into a devastating civil war that has claimed nearly 500,000 lives and displaced millions. Sanctions targeted at halting rebuilding in government-held regions have compounded the challenges faced by Syrians.

Pedersen, speaking in Damascus, stressed the importance of a Syrian-led political process while urging the international community to enhance humanitarian aid. He also highlighted the interim government established by former opposition forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability for war crimes.

