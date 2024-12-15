Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles US-Linked Gun Racket

Punjab Police apprehended two men involved in a gun running operation linked to a US-based handler. Ten pistols, magazines, and ammunition were seized. The key figure in the scheme was Sunny Masih, already wanted for drug offenses. Further investigations are ongoing to extend the crackdown.

Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:10 IST
The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state gun running racket with ties to a handler based in the United States. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation of ten country-made pistols along with an assortment of magazines and ammunition.

The arrested suspects, identified as Satnam Singh alias Prince and Manjit Singh, are believed to be integral members of the illegal arms trafficking operation, which saw weapons being procured from states like Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand for delivery to criminal gangs in Punjab.

Sunny Masih, also known as Gulli, is the US-based handler allegedly orchestrating the network. Masih is already a fugitive in multiple heroin smuggling cases, and further investigations are currently underway to expose and dismantle the entire network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

