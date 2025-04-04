Decades-Old Shadows: Manjit Singh GK's Testimony Sheds Light on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A significant moment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case unfolded as former Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president, Manjit Singh GK, gave testimony in court. He alleged having received a pen drive containing Jagdish Tytler's voice, purportedly confessing to involvement in the riots.

GK recounted receiving the pen drive and a letter at his residence in 2018, which he then submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further examination. According to GK, Tytler, who denies the charges, had previously threatened a witness.

The case pertains to the murder of three individuals at Gurdwara Pul Bangash during the 1984 riots. Jagdish Tytler, accused of instigating mob violence, has been granted anticipatory bail under stringent conditions, while the court proceedings continue to seek justice in this historic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)