Revenge Gone Fatal: Friendship Turns Deadly

In a shocking incident of vengeance, police have arrested two men for allegedly murdering their friend after being assaulted by the victim earlier. The arrests were made after the lifeless body of the victim, Yash Babu, 20, was discovered in a bush in the Kadipur industrial area.

Babu was reported missing by his family after leaving his home on December 10 to meet a friend, never to return. Law enforcement quickly initiated an investigation, culminating in the detainment of the accused, Lucky, a 20-year-old from Bihar's Siwan district, and Dhruv, 21, from Islampur village in Gurugram.

Upon questioning, the duo confessed to the crime, revealing their actions were motivated by a desire for revenge after the victim allegedly assaulted Lucky. The police report that the suspects lured Babu to a party, intoxicated him, and brutally killed him using a sharp weapon and a brick. Awaiting further legal proceedings, Dhruv has been placed in police custody for five days, while Lucky has been held for two days, according to Gurugram Police officials.

