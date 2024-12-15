Left Menu

Revenge Gone Fatal: Friendship Turns Deadly

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing their friend, Yash Babu, to avenge a prior assault. Babu's body was discovered in the Kadipur industrial area after he went missing. The accused, Lucky and Dhruv, confessed to the murder during police interrogation and were remanded in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:52 IST
Revenge Gone Fatal: Friendship Turns Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of vengeance, police have arrested two men for allegedly murdering their friend after being assaulted by the victim earlier. The arrests were made after the lifeless body of the victim, Yash Babu, 20, was discovered in a bush in the Kadipur industrial area.

Babu was reported missing by his family after leaving his home on December 10 to meet a friend, never to return. Law enforcement quickly initiated an investigation, culminating in the detainment of the accused, Lucky, a 20-year-old from Bihar's Siwan district, and Dhruv, 21, from Islampur village in Gurugram.

Upon questioning, the duo confessed to the crime, revealing their actions were motivated by a desire for revenge after the victim allegedly assaulted Lucky. The police report that the suspects lured Babu to a party, intoxicated him, and brutally killed him using a sharp weapon and a brick. Awaiting further legal proceedings, Dhruv has been placed in police custody for five days, while Lucky has been held for two days, according to Gurugram Police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024