Ruckus at Bihar Exam Center: Murder Charges Recommended

The district administration in Patna has proposed murder charges against those responsible for chaos at a Bihar Public Service Commission exam, where an on-duty official died of a heart attack.

A deputy collector's inquiry revealed disruption, purportedly by anti-social elements posing as candidates, aiming to cancel the exam. Coaching institutes might also be involved.

The incident saw a large crowd alleging paper leaks, leading to police intervention. An official's death is attributed to traffic caused by the commotion, delaying medical aid. The district magistrate asserted strong action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)