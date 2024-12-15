Left Menu

Ruckus at Bihar Exam Center: Murder Charges Recommended

The Patna district administration has recommended murder charges for individuals disrupting a Bihar Public Service Commission exam, leading to an official's death from a heart attack amidst chaos. Allegations of leaked question papers and involvement from coaching institutes are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:19 IST
Ruckus at Bihar Exam Center: Murder Charges Recommended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Patna has proposed murder charges against those responsible for chaos at a Bihar Public Service Commission exam, where an on-duty official died of a heart attack.

A deputy collector's inquiry revealed disruption, purportedly by anti-social elements posing as candidates, aiming to cancel the exam. Coaching institutes might also be involved.

The incident saw a large crowd alleging paper leaks, leading to police intervention. An official's death is attributed to traffic caused by the commotion, delaying medical aid. The district magistrate asserted strong action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024