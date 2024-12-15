Tragic Shooting Rampage in Northern France: Five Dead, Suspect Surrenders
French authorities are investigating a series of shootings in Dunkirk, northern France, that left five people dead, including a company owner, two security agents, and two migrants. A 22-year-old suspect surrendered to police and is in custody as officials work to determine the motive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dunkirk | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
Authorities in France are delving into a tragic case of fatal shootings that occurred on Saturday in the Dunkirk area, northern France, claiming the lives of five individuals.
According to reports, a 22-year-old man later surrendered to the police, with details emerging that the deceased include a company owner from Wormhout and two private security agents alongside two migrants in Loon-Plage.
The investigation continues, as officials strive to uncover the suspect's motive. Notably, such incidents are rare in France, marking this case as a particularly shocking event within the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Launches Investigation into Media Propaganda on Commemorative Events
Raj Kundra Faces Scrutiny Amid Money Laundering Investigation
MCOCA Tightens Grip in Baba Siddique Murder Investigation
Samajwadi Party Stifled Amidst Sambhal Tensions: Leader Demands Investigation
Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation Near Delhi Flyover