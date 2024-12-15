Tragic Shooting Rampage in Northern France: Five Dead, Suspect Surrenders

Authorities in France are delving into a tragic case of fatal shootings that occurred on Saturday in the Dunkirk area, northern France, claiming the lives of five individuals.

According to reports, a 22-year-old man later surrendered to the police, with details emerging that the deceased include a company owner from Wormhout and two private security agents alongside two migrants in Loon-Plage.

The investigation continues, as officials strive to uncover the suspect's motive. Notably, such incidents are rare in France, marking this case as a particularly shocking event within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)