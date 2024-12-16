Qatar Resumes Diplomatic Relations with Syria
After a 13-year closure, Qatar is set to reopen its embassy in Syria. The embassy in Damascus was shut in 2011 following violence against street protesters by the Assad regime. Qatar had refrained from re-establishing ties with Syria, unlike other Arab nations.
Qatar's foreign ministry announced on Sunday that the nation will reopen its embassy in Syria, after a hiatus of over 13 years.
In 2011, Qatar closed its diplomatic mission in Damascus in response to the Assad regime's violent crackdowns on protesters, events that spiraled into a long civil war.
Despite recent efforts by Arab countries to reconcile with Syria, Qatar had previously held back. This move marks a significant shift in their foreign policy towards Damascus.
