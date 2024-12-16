Qatar Resumes Diplomatic Relations with Syria

Qatar's foreign ministry announced on Sunday that the nation will reopen its embassy in Syria, after a hiatus of over 13 years.

In 2011, Qatar closed its diplomatic mission in Damascus in response to the Assad regime's violent crackdowns on protesters, events that spiraled into a long civil war.

Despite recent efforts by Arab countries to reconcile with Syria, Qatar had previously held back. This move marks a significant shift in their foreign policy towards Damascus.

