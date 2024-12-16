Left Menu

Qatar Resumes Diplomatic Relations with Syria

After a 13-year closure, Qatar is set to reopen its embassy in Syria. The embassy in Damascus was shut in 2011 following violence against street protesters by the Assad regime. Qatar had refrained from re-establishing ties with Syria, unlike other Arab nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 01:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 01:25 IST
Qatar Resumes Diplomatic Relations with Syria

Qatar's foreign ministry announced on Sunday that the nation will reopen its embassy in Syria, after a hiatus of over 13 years.

In 2011, Qatar closed its diplomatic mission in Damascus in response to the Assad regime's violent crackdowns on protesters, events that spiraled into a long civil war.

Despite recent efforts by Arab countries to reconcile with Syria, Qatar had previously held back. This move marks a significant shift in their foreign policy towards Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024