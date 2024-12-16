New Regulatory Reforms to Boost Efficiency and Transparency Starting 2025

Minister for Regulation David Seymour has announced significant reforms to streamline the process of creating new regulations in New Zealand. From 1 January 2025, government agencies will adopt a more efficient, transparent, and effective approach, focusing resources on impactful issues while improving accountability.

The changes, outlined in a Cabinet Office Circular published today, aim to simplify regulatory impact statements (RIS) and eliminate unnecessary steps. To learn more, visit the DPMC website.

“Ministers need concise, high-quality advice, not dense bureaucratic documents,” said Mr. Seymour. “Taxpayers deserve their contributions to go towards better public services, not unnecessary regulatory processes. These changes will allow resources to be redirected toward pressing issues while enhancing oversight across portfolios.” Key Features of the New Framework:

Simplified Regulatory Impact Statements (RIS): Agencies will produce proportionate RISs with new "at-a-glance" coversheets to improve readability and clarity for decision-makers.

Exemption for Limited-Impact Proposals: Proposals with minimal and easily assessable impacts, such as the 1% student loan interest rate increase for overseas borrowers, will no longer require a RIS.

Shift in RIS Focus: Priority will be given to regulations that restrict the use or exchange of property, rather than applying the RIS as a broad policy tool.

Early Information Sharing: Agencies must provide initial details to the Ministry for Regulation at the start of new proposals, enabling better oversight and planning.

Enhanced Accountability Measures: The Ministry for Regulation will publicly report on each ministerial portfolio's adherence to impact analysis requirements and conduct periodic audits to maintain quality.

“These changes are designed to modernize the regulatory process, fostering an environment that supports productivity and wage growth while ensuring accountability,” Seymour added.

Additional Benefits for Policymaking:

The reforms are expected to:

Reduce bureaucratic delays in approving regulations.

Free up resources for addressing high-priority issues, such as housing, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Improve public trust through greater transparency and clearer communication in regulatory processes.

In addition, training initiatives for agency staff will be introduced to ensure a smooth transition to the new system and maintain the quality of advice provided to Ministers.

“These reforms demonstrate the Government’s commitment to smarter regulation, focused policymaking, and a stronger economic future for all New Zealanders,” Seymour concluded.

The changes are part of a broader effort to modernize government operations, complementing initiatives such as the recently unveiled Q4 Action Plan.