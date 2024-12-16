Unity Through the Preamble: VP Dhankhar's Vision for a Rising Nation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday stressed the imperative of perceiving development, nationalism, security, and welfare through the exclusive lens of the Constitution's Preamble. Addressing an assembly on the occasion of the 7th Defence Estate Day, he highlighted the role of this founding document in guiding policies and governance.

Dhankhar, reflecting on his roles both as Rajya Sabha chairman and on the dais flanked by key officials, emphasized the strategic unity between government and opposition, urging the harnessing of the nation's potential through the foundational principles enshrined in the Constitution.

He further advocated for evolving defense estates into self-sustaining ecosystems, incorporating wellness centers and herbal gardens. Dhankhar underscored the need for optimal land utilization and fostering collaborations, particularly in dispute resolutions, emphasizing transparency and accountability for sustainable progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)