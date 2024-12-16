Demand for Enhanced Pension Scheme Implementation Gains Momentum

NK Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party demanded the immediate execution of an enhanced pension scheme as endorsed by the Supreme Court. The November 2022 ruling allows current employees to choose a higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.

Despite 1.7 million applications for increased pensions filed by August 2024, only 8,401 subscribers have received higher pensions. Premachandran insisted on expedited pension allocations.

Arun Govil from the BJP highlighted the need for better social security and fair contracts for technicians in the film and television industry, insisting on overtime, Provident Fund, and health benefits for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)