Dr Mandaviya Addresses Newly Inducted EPFO Assistant PF Commissioners, Unveils New PDUNASS Logo

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, addressed 145 newly inducted Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFCs) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event was graced by the presence of Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, and Shri Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO.

In his interaction with the probationary officers, Dr. Mandaviya lauded their perseverance and hard work, emphasizing that these qualities had led them to this significant milestone. He encouraged them to uphold essential values such as commitment, dedication, integrity, and creativity throughout their careers. Highlighting their crucial role in India's social security framework, he urged them to align their efforts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

Dr. Mandaviya inspired the officers by reflecting on the sacrifices made during India’s independence struggle, motivating them to dedicate their service to the nation's progress. He stressed the importance of continuous learning and professional growth, setting high ethical and performance standards as EPFO officers. He reiterated that every citizen, especially those in public service, plays a crucial role in national development, and by fulfilling their responsibilities with integrity, they contribute significantly to India’s progress.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, in her address, congratulated the new APFCs on joining India’s largest social security organization. She emphasized their significant responsibility in serving society, particularly in resolving member grievances with efficiency and empathy. She encouraged them to leverage their domain expertise to enhance EPFO’s service delivery and work towards realizing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat.’

As part of the event, Dr. Mandaviya unveiled a newly designed logo for the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS). This academy plays a crucial role in the professional development of EPFO officers, employees, employers, and officials from other government departments. The new logo, designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, represents a fresh identity for the institution. Additionally, the Zonal Training Institutes of PDUNASS in Faridabad, Ujjain, Chennai, and Kolkata have been rebranded under this new identity to enhance their impact.

EPFO continues to reinforce its leadership in social security, committed to protecting the financial well-being of its members. In alignment with this mission, the organization has launched the Program for Field Research Excellence (PFRE). This initiative is designed to harness the expertise of EPFO officers in driving innovation and enhancing service delivery. The program is monitored and supported by PDUNASS and encourages voluntary officer participation in research, fostering collaborations with reputed institutions. Over 100 officers have already expressed interest, with the flexibility to conduct research at their respective stations with PDUNASS’s support.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks to the esteemed dignitaries, reaffirming EPFO’s dedication to expanding social security coverage and ensuring the welfare of India’s workforce. With the collective commitment of its officers, EPFO continues to evolve as a premier organization driving social security reforms and strengthening financial inclusion in the country.