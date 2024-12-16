EU Commission Takes Legal Action Against Britain Over Treaty Violations

The European Commission announced on Monday that it has escalated two legal cases against the United Kingdom to the EU Court of Justice. These cases are related to Britain's non-compliance with EU regulations on the free movement of citizens after December 2020, as well as its failure to dissolve bilateral investment treaties with six EU member states.

This legal move comes as part of the withdrawal agreement, which was designed to safeguard the rights of EU citizens living in the UK after Brexit. The EU Commission has the authority to request that the court enforces penalties on countries found in violation of EU laws.

If the court determines that a breach has occurred, it is incumbent upon national authorities to take appropriate measures to align with the court's decision, ensuring compliance with EU regulations and treaties.

(With inputs from agencies.)