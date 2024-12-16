Milkshake Mishap: Politician Drenched in Election Campaign Drama
Victoria Thomas Bowen, who threw a banana milkshake on Britain's Reform Party leader Nigel Farage, has received a suspended sentence. The 25-year-old admitted to assault and has been ordered by the court to pay compensation and perform community service. Farage was previously attacked with a milkshake in 2019.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:19 IST
Victoria Thomas Bowen has been handed a suspended sentence for assaulting Britain's Reform Party leader, Nigel Farage, with a banana milkshake during the recent general election campaign.
Bowen's 13-week prison term is suspended for 12 months, following her guilty plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court. She is required to pay £150 in compensation to Farage and complete 120 hours of community service.
This is not Farage's first milkshake encounter; he was similarly attacked in 2019. Bowen, aged 25, admitted to additional charges related to damage to a security guard's jacket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement