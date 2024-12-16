Milkshake Mishap: Politician Drenched in Election Campaign Drama

Victoria Thomas Bowen has been handed a suspended sentence for assaulting Britain's Reform Party leader, Nigel Farage, with a banana milkshake during the recent general election campaign.

Bowen's 13-week prison term is suspended for 12 months, following her guilty plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court. She is required to pay £150 in compensation to Farage and complete 120 hours of community service.

This is not Farage's first milkshake encounter; he was similarly attacked in 2019. Bowen, aged 25, admitted to additional charges related to damage to a security guard's jacket.

(With inputs from agencies.)