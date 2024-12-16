Left Menu

Milkshake Mishap: Politician Drenched in Election Campaign Drama

Victoria Thomas Bowen, who threw a banana milkshake on Britain's Reform Party leader Nigel Farage, has received a suspended sentence. The 25-year-old admitted to assault and has been ordered by the court to pay compensation and perform community service. Farage was previously attacked with a milkshake in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:19 IST
Milkshake Mishap: Politician Drenched in Election Campaign Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Victoria Thomas Bowen has been handed a suspended sentence for assaulting Britain's Reform Party leader, Nigel Farage, with a banana milkshake during the recent general election campaign.

Bowen's 13-week prison term is suspended for 12 months, following her guilty plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court. She is required to pay £150 in compensation to Farage and complete 120 hours of community service.

This is not Farage's first milkshake encounter; he was similarly attacked in 2019. Bowen, aged 25, admitted to additional charges related to damage to a security guard's jacket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024