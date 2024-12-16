Left Menu

AAP Accuses BJP of Failing Women Safety: A Controversial Debate

At a 'Mahila Adalat' event marking the 12th anniversary of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led Centre for neglecting women's safety in Delhi. The event featured speeches by various leaders, raising issues about law enforcement failures and commitments to enhance women's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:07 IST
At the 'Mahila Adalat' event commemorating the 12th anniversary of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP government for inadequately addressing women's safety in the capital. Kejriwal spotlighted the measures his government has taken, contrasting them with BJP's alleged negligence.

The event, held in Thyagaraj Stadium, was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Speakers highlighted law and order issues and accused the BJP of failing to ensure security for women.

The BJP responded robustly, calling out AAP for unresolved issues within its own ranks. The debate intensified with political leaders accusing each other of failing to act credibly on women's safety. The discussions come as the city gears up for upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

