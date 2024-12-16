EU Tightens Sanctions on Russia and Allies Amid Ukraine Conflict

The European Union intensified its pressure on Russia by imposing fresh sanctions on numerous officials connected to the Ukraine war. This includes sanctioning North Korean defense officials and companies within the energy sector.

The EU also targeted Russia's extensive shadow fleet used to avoid restrictions on oil and grain transportation. A total of 52 vessels were banned from European ports.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the Union's commitment, stating, 'We will stand by the Ukrainian people on all fronts.' The sanctions also extend to Chinese companies and entities helping Russia skirt EU restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)