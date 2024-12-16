Left Menu

EU Tightens Sanctions on Russia and Allies Amid Ukraine Conflict

The European Union has expanded sanctions against Russia and its supporters amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The move targets officials, companies, and entities, including those from North Korea and China, who are accused of aiding Russia by providing military and logistical support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:18 IST
EU Tightens Sanctions on Russia and Allies Amid Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union intensified its pressure on Russia by imposing fresh sanctions on numerous officials connected to the Ukraine war. This includes sanctioning North Korean defense officials and companies within the energy sector.

The EU also targeted Russia's extensive shadow fleet used to avoid restrictions on oil and grain transportation. A total of 52 vessels were banned from European ports.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the Union's commitment, stating, 'We will stand by the Ukrainian people on all fronts.' The sanctions also extend to Chinese companies and entities helping Russia skirt EU restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024