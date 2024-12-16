Left Menu

Spectrum Allocation Controversy: A Satellite Communication Debate

The Congress criticized the government's decision to allocate satellite spectrum administratively, linking it to potential benefits for Elon Musk's Starlink. They accused the Modi administration of hypocrisy, referencing BJP's past critiques of UPA's spectrum allocations. The government defends the decision, stating spectrum assignments are revenue-generating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the current government's decision to allocate spectrum for satellite-based communications through administrative channels. On Monday, Congress criticized the approach, suggesting it echoes similar criticisms the BJP leveled against the UPA's allocation of 2G spectrum during its regime.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted this decision as favoritism and hinted at benefits for prominent global entrepreneurs, notably Elon Musk's Starlink. In response, the Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, affirmed the legality and revenue-generating potential of such administrative allocations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Ramesh further reminded the public of the BJP's previous media campaigns against UPA's spectrum processes, noting the judicial outcomes that absolved accused parties of wrongdoing. The debate continues, spotlighting contentious practices in governmental spectrum management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

