Left Menu

NHRC Lauds CAPFs' Role in Disaster Response and Upholding Human Rights

Smt Sayani’s remarks were made during the final round of the 29th Annual NHRC Debate Competition for CAPFs, organised in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:02 IST
NHRC Lauds CAPFs' Role in Disaster Response and Upholding Human Rights
Praising the CAPFs, Smt Sayani noted their significant contributions to maintaining peace in hostile environments while adhering to human rights. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Acting Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Smt Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, commended the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for their dedication to safeguarding human rights while operating under challenging conditions. She highlighted their crucial role as first responders during natural disasters, ensuring civilians' access to basic necessities like food, shelter, and medical care.

Smt Sayani’s remarks were made during the final round of the 29th Annual NHRC Debate Competition for CAPFs, organised in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) in New Delhi. The topic of the debate, ‘Custodial Death is Not Acceptable in Any Situation’, brought forward insightful discussions from participants.

CAPFs: Champions of Human Rights and Humanitarian Service

Praising the CAPFs, Smt Sayani noted their significant contributions to maintaining peace in hostile environments while adhering to human rights. She stressed the importance of restraint and accountability, saying: "Any misuse of power can lead to serious allegations. Custodial deaths represent a grave violation of human rights and legal principles and are unacceptable under any circumstances."

The NHRC Chairperson also congratulated the young officers for showcasing a deep understanding of human rights issues, demonstrating their preparedness for future challenges.

Winners of the Debate Competition

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) won the Best Team Rolling Trophy, outperforming competitors in the final round. A total of 16 participants debated for and against the motion in Hindi and English.

The individual honors were awarded as follows:

Hindi Category:

1st Prize: Tina Sangwan, Constable, ITBP

2nd Prize: Rahul Kumar, Sub-Inspector, CISF

3rd Prize: Kanha Joshi, Assistant Commandant, CISF

English Category:

1st Prize: Rosela Sangtam, Constable, Assam Rifles

2nd Prize: Akshay Badola, Assistant Commandant, CISF

3rd Prize: Bhaskar Chaudhary, Assistant Commandant, CISF

The winners received certificates, mementos, and cash awards of ₹12,000 (1st Prize), ₹10,000 (2nd Prize), and ₹8,000 (3rd Prize).

Judges and Insights

The winners were selected by an esteemed jury comprising:

Smt Jyotika Kalra, Former Member, NHRC (Chief of Jury)

Prof. Dr. G.S. Bajpai, Vice Chancellor, NLU Delhi

Dr. Ish Kumar, Former DG, Vigilance & Enforcement, Telangana

Smt Kalra appreciated the participants’ well-researched presentations, encouraging CAPFs to integrate these debate presentations into their training modules. "Such debates enhance understanding and awareness of human rights, contributing to more robust policies and practices," she remarked.

Support and Organisation

The event was lauded by BSF Inspector General Shri Raja Babu Singh and NHRC DIG Ms. Kim, who commended the CAPFs for actively promoting participation across all ranks. Ms. Kim also expressed gratitude to the BSF for their support in organising the event successfully.

Broader Implications

This debate competition underscores the NHRC’s commitment to fostering human rights awareness and capacity building among India’s security forces. It also reflects CAPFs’ dedication to balancing operational exigencies with the fundamental rights of individuals, ensuring their contributions extend beyond law enforcement to humanitarian service and nation-building.

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024