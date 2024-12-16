NHRC Lauds CAPFs' Role in Disaster Response and Upholding Human Rights

Acting Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Smt Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, commended the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for their dedication to safeguarding human rights while operating under challenging conditions. She highlighted their crucial role as first responders during natural disasters, ensuring civilians' access to basic necessities like food, shelter, and medical care.

Smt Sayani’s remarks were made during the final round of the 29th Annual NHRC Debate Competition for CAPFs, organised in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) in New Delhi. The topic of the debate, ‘Custodial Death is Not Acceptable in Any Situation’, brought forward insightful discussions from participants.

CAPFs: Champions of Human Rights and Humanitarian Service

Praising the CAPFs, Smt Sayani noted their significant contributions to maintaining peace in hostile environments while adhering to human rights. She stressed the importance of restraint and accountability, saying: "Any misuse of power can lead to serious allegations. Custodial deaths represent a grave violation of human rights and legal principles and are unacceptable under any circumstances."

The NHRC Chairperson also congratulated the young officers for showcasing a deep understanding of human rights issues, demonstrating their preparedness for future challenges.

Winners of the Debate Competition

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) won the Best Team Rolling Trophy, outperforming competitors in the final round. A total of 16 participants debated for and against the motion in Hindi and English.

The individual honors were awarded as follows:

Hindi Category:

1st Prize: Tina Sangwan, Constable, ITBP

2nd Prize: Rahul Kumar, Sub-Inspector, CISF

3rd Prize: Kanha Joshi, Assistant Commandant, CISF

English Category:

1st Prize: Rosela Sangtam, Constable, Assam Rifles

2nd Prize: Akshay Badola, Assistant Commandant, CISF

3rd Prize: Bhaskar Chaudhary, Assistant Commandant, CISF

The winners received certificates, mementos, and cash awards of ₹12,000 (1st Prize), ₹10,000 (2nd Prize), and ₹8,000 (3rd Prize).

Judges and Insights

The winners were selected by an esteemed jury comprising:

Smt Jyotika Kalra, Former Member, NHRC (Chief of Jury)

Prof. Dr. G.S. Bajpai, Vice Chancellor, NLU Delhi

Dr. Ish Kumar, Former DG, Vigilance & Enforcement, Telangana

Smt Kalra appreciated the participants’ well-researched presentations, encouraging CAPFs to integrate these debate presentations into their training modules. "Such debates enhance understanding and awareness of human rights, contributing to more robust policies and practices," she remarked.

Support and Organisation

The event was lauded by BSF Inspector General Shri Raja Babu Singh and NHRC DIG Ms. Kim, who commended the CAPFs for actively promoting participation across all ranks. Ms. Kim also expressed gratitude to the BSF for their support in organising the event successfully.

Broader Implications

This debate competition underscores the NHRC’s commitment to fostering human rights awareness and capacity building among India’s security forces. It also reflects CAPFs’ dedication to balancing operational exigencies with the fundamental rights of individuals, ensuring their contributions extend beyond law enforcement to humanitarian service and nation-building.