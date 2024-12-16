Left Menu

Kidnapping for Ransom: The Tragic Case of Manish Kashyap

Manish Kashyap, a revenue officer, was abducted and murdered by known associates for a ransom of Rs 4 lakh. His decomposed body was discovered near a drain in Babhiya village. Omveer, recently released from jail, confessed to the crime amid financial desperation. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A decomposed body found in the Cantonment area has been identified as Manish Kashyap, a revenue officer, allegedly kidnapped and murdered by acquaintances for a Rs 4 lakh ransom. The police disclosed on Monday that Kashyap was abducted on November 27, with his remains found in Babhiya village.

Omveer, known to the deceased and recently free from prison, orchestrated the abduction out of financial desperation. He reportedly lured Kashyap under the pretext of sharing drinks. Omveer, who is married to two women, feared becoming penniless and resorted to the deadly plan.

The body was left by a drain, shielded from view by water hyacinth. Wildlife consumed much of the remains, complicating the investigation. Omveer and his associates, some still at large, are under scrutiny as police follow leads. Tensions run high amidst accusations of political protection for land mafias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

