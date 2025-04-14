Ransom Threat to BJP Leader: A Political Drama Unfolds
BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Minister Virendra Kanwar received a ransom threat demanding Rs 20-25 lakh, with the caller threatening harm if unmet. Despite claiming the name 'Dharmendra,' the caller's identity appeared as 'Irfan Khan' via True Caller. Police investigations are underway with cyber cell assistance.
- Country:
- India
In a startling turn of events, BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Minister, Virendra Kanwar, has reported receiving a threatening ransom call. The anonymous caller demanded a substantial sum of Rs 20-25 lakh, warning of kidnapping and potential harm if the demand was not satisfied, creating a tense atmosphere surrounding the incident.
Upon receiving this alarming complaint from Kanwar, the police have swiftly registered a case and launched an investigation. The situation has prompted law enforcement to delve deeper into the circumstances, reflecting the urgency and seriousness of the threat faced by the political figure.
According to Kanwar's account, the caller initially claimed to be 'Dharmendra' from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh; however, the True Caller app revealed the name as 'Irfan Khan'. Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh disclosed that a team of officers is actively working with the cyber cell to trace the suspect, as the community eagerly awaits further developments in this gripping case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leaders Arrested in Murder Case: Tension Escalates in Chhattisgarh
Political Turmoil in Punjab: BJP Leaders React to Ambedkar Statue Defacement
West Bengal's ex-education minister is in jail, how many BJP leaders were arrested in MP's Vyapam case: CM Mamata Banerjee.
High Court Puts Hold on BJP Leader Akshay Bam's Attempted Murder Trial
Fear Grips Punjab: Grenade Blast Rocks BJP Leader's Home