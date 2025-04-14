Ransom Threat to BJP Leader: A Political Drama Unfolds

In a startling turn of events, BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Minister, Virendra Kanwar, has reported receiving a threatening ransom call. The anonymous caller demanded a substantial sum of Rs 20-25 lakh, warning of kidnapping and potential harm if the demand was not satisfied, creating a tense atmosphere surrounding the incident.

Upon receiving this alarming complaint from Kanwar, the police have swiftly registered a case and launched an investigation. The situation has prompted law enforcement to delve deeper into the circumstances, reflecting the urgency and seriousness of the threat faced by the political figure.

According to Kanwar's account, the caller initially claimed to be 'Dharmendra' from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh; however, the True Caller app revealed the name as 'Irfan Khan'. Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh disclosed that a team of officers is actively working with the cyber cell to trace the suspect, as the community eagerly awaits further developments in this gripping case.

(With inputs from agencies.)