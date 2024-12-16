Left Menu

Stone Pelting Incident in Hingoli: Businessman's Controversial Message Sparks Chaos

Sixteen people were arrested in Maharashtra's Hingoli after allegedly attacking a businessman's home following his objectionable WhatsApp message on Islam. The mob injured a police officer during the incident. Charges include rioting and attempt to murder, with efforts underway to apprehend more involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:21 IST
Stone Pelting Incident in Hingoli: Businessman's Controversial Message Sparks Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Hingoli, Maharashtra, a group of sixteen individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly attacking a businessman's residence. The unrest stemmed from a WhatsApp message deemed objectionable to Islam, according to a police source.

During the stone pelting incident Sunday evening in Mondha, Vasmat Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajkumar Kendre suffered injuries as he attempted to quell the violence. The altercation began when a mob of 50 people targeted a shop and advanced towards the home of businessman Kailash Kabra, who is accused of forwarding the contentious message.

Police intervened by dispatching additional forces to the area, employing cane charges to disperse the crowd. Eight individuals were apprehended at the scene, with a subsequent search operation leading to the capture of eight more. Authorities are actively seeking approximately 20 additional suspects in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

