Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey Fights Back: Political Vendetta Allegations Surface

Former Maharashtra Director General of Police, Sanjay Pandey, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash an extortion case filed against him in Thane city. Pandey claims the accusations are a result of political vendetta. On Monday, a division bench comprising Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande commenced hearing arguments and set further proceedings for December 19.

Pandey's legal representatives, Mihir Desai and Rahul Kamerkar, argued that the FIR filed against the former DGP over alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery, and extortion is baseless. They highlighted a three-year delay in the filing, questioning its authenticity. The charges arise from a complaint by businessman Sanjay Punamiya, who claimed in 2021 that Pandey misused his position to extort money.

The FIR accuses Pandey and other retired officers of coercing Punamiya into implicating prominent political figures. An ongoing debate hints at political motives behind the charges, as Pandey seeks relief by quashing the FIR and halting further investigations. The court has granted him protection from arrest until January 3, 2025.

