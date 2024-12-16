Karnataka Tightens Borewell Safety Regulations

The Karnataka Assembly has taken decisive action to enhance public safety by amending the Karnataka Groundwater (Development, Management, and Control) Act, 2011, along with its 2012 Rules. This legislative move aims to prevent tragic accidents involving children falling into unsecured borewells.

State Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, announced the introduction of stringent penalties, including a Rs 25,000 fine and a one-year imprisonment for any drilling or implementing agencies that neglect to properly seal abandoned borewells. 'This amendment underscores the government's commitment to stringent enforcement and accountability to prevent such accidents,' highlighted the Minister post-Assembly approval.

Furthermore, Section 11A of the newly amended act imposes requirements for agencies intending to drill borewells to notify relevant local authorities at least 15 days in advance. The failure to do so attracts fines and possible imprisonment. Proper sealing with prescribed materials, joint inspections, and visible warning signs are now compulsory measures, ensuring accidents are minimized, and the state's declining groundwater levels are sustainably managed.

(With inputs from agencies.)