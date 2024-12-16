Russia's Strategy: Readying for a NATO Encounter

Moscow is ramping up its military readiness as tensions with the NATO alliance escalate. On Monday, Russia's defense minister, Andrei Belousov, emphasized the need for Moscow to gear up for potential confrontation in Europe in the coming decade. His comments come amid President Vladimir Putin's assertion that the tide of the Ukraine conflict is turning in favor of Russia.

Belousov pointed to recent NATO strategies, including the U.S.'s plans to modernize its nuclear arsenal and deploy missiles in Europe, as compelling Moscow to increase its military preparedness. At a defense ministry meeting attended by Putin, Belousov mentioned that NATO's assertive stance necessitates strategic reforms in Russia's defense infrastructure.

Meanwhile, President Putin underscored the growing number of volunteers joining the Russian military, claiming significant territorial gains in Ukraine. Criticizing Western policies, Putin said these actions force Russia to defend its red lines. Concerns grow over U.S. missile developments, with Russia prepared to adjust its own missile policies in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)