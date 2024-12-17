North Korean Forces Sustain Losses in Russia: Ukraine Claims

Ukraine's military intelligence, HUR, announced significant losses among North Korean units fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk, Russia. According to Ukraine, at least 30 soldiers were reportedly killed or wounded over the weekend during clashes in several villages.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Russia has engaged North Korean troops in their assaults for the first time. He shared a video allegedly showing efforts by Russian soldiers to mask the identities of dead North Korean servicemen by burning their faces. The HUR's detailed report marks the first claim of North Korean casualties at such a scale, but verification remains elusive.

The Kremlin has not commented on these allegations, referring inquiries to Russia's Defense Ministry, which has yet to respond. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has dismissed the deployment reports as 'fake news,' although a North Korean official stated that any deployment would be legal. The situation remains fluid as Ukraine continues to monitor and report on the presence and actions of foreign forces in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)