Left Menu

North Korean Forces Sustain Losses in Russia: Ukraine Claims

Ukraine reports that North Korean forces fighting for Russia have suffered casualties, with around 30 soldiers killed or wounded near Kursk. This marks the first significant acknowledgment of North Korean involvement and losses in the Russian conflict. The claims remain unverified, with Russia denying or remaining silent on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 05:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 05:05 IST
North Korean Forces Sustain Losses in Russia: Ukraine Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military intelligence, HUR, announced significant losses among North Korean units fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk, Russia. According to Ukraine, at least 30 soldiers were reportedly killed or wounded over the weekend during clashes in several villages.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Russia has engaged North Korean troops in their assaults for the first time. He shared a video allegedly showing efforts by Russian soldiers to mask the identities of dead North Korean servicemen by burning their faces. The HUR's detailed report marks the first claim of North Korean casualties at such a scale, but verification remains elusive.

The Kremlin has not commented on these allegations, referring inquiries to Russia's Defense Ministry, which has yet to respond. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has dismissed the deployment reports as 'fake news,' although a North Korean official stated that any deployment would be legal. The situation remains fluid as Ukraine continues to monitor and report on the presence and actions of foreign forces in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024