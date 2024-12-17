Thane's Lok Adalats Resolve 1.8 Lakh Cases, Setting 2024 Benchmark

In an impressive legal achievement, Thane district's Lok Adalats have effectively resolved over 1.8 lakh cases in 2023, resulting in settlements totalling an unprecedented Rs 82.68 crore, according to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

This year's series of four Lok Adalats, highlighted by the July session's Rs 28.75 crore in settlements, have offered substantial relief to both litigants and claimants. These efforts underscore a commitment to accelerating judicial processes and providing timely resolutions.

In the latest Adalat, held just days ago, over 18,000 pre-litigation cases and nearly 28,000 pending matters were resolved, contributing Rs 16.73 crore to the overall settlement figure. The success of Thane's Lok Adalats sets a formidable benchmark for the upcoming year, indicating the region's leadership in legal arbitration and settlement efficiency.

