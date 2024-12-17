Diplomatic Waves: Philippines-China Naval Tensions
The Philippines deployed a civilian ship to deliver supplies to its grounded warship at Second Thomas Shoal, reportedly with China's approval. China's coast guard highlighted this cooperation, while the Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately comment on the situation.
The Philippines dispatched a civilian vessel to deliver essential supplies to a warship stranded at Second Thomas Shoal on December 12. According to China's coast guard, this operation was conducted with China's approval.
The Chinese coast guard emphasized the collaborative nature of this maneuver, indicating a gesture of peace and cooperation in the region.
However, the Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to provide an official response to the coast guard's statement, leaving an air of uncertainty over the diplomatic intricacies of the incident.
