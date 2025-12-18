Left Menu

Coast Guard Cracks Down on Illegal Fishing: 35 Arrested

The Indian Coast Guard apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing boats with 35 crew members for illegal fishing inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone. This highlights the ICG's ongoing efforts to protect maritime interests. Over the last three months, eight boats and 170 crew have been detained for similar violations.

Updated: 18-12-2025 16:35 IST
The Indian Coast Guard has intensified its efforts to secure the nation's maritime borders by apprehending two Bangladeshi fishing boats in the northern Bay of Bengal. With 35 crew members onboard, the vessels were caught illegally fishing within India's Exclusive Economic Zone, officials confirmed on Thursday.

This latest action brings the total to eight Bangladeshi boats and 170 crew members detained over the past three months for similar infringements, emphasizing the ICG's unwavering dedication to safeguarding India's maritime interests.

The apprehended boats and crew have been handed over to local Marine Police for legal proceedings. The operation underscores the ICG's robust presence in enforcing maritime laws and highlights ongoing efforts to prevent illegal fishing activities, securing safety for Indian fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

