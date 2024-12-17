Historic Diplomatic Visit: Iranian President's Egypt Summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend a significant summit of major Muslim countries in Egypt this Thursday, in what will be the first visit by an Iranian president to Egypt in more than a decade, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

The summit, hosted by Egypt, is part of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, which includes Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey. Relations between Egypt and Iran have been tense in recent years, but both nations have increased diplomatic engagement since the Gaza crisis last year, with Egypt taking on a mediating role.

In a demonstration of improving relations, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited Egypt in October to discuss regional issues, while Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty traveled to Tehran for Pezeshkian's inauguration. The upcoming summit will provide a platform for Iran to address regional and bilateral matters, as mentioned by Baghaei during a recent televised briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)