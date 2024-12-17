Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Achieves Historic Conviction Rate under Adityanath's Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna asserted the current government’s success in achieving high conviction rates for crimes under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The opposition questioned the effectiveness of crime deterrence measures, especially regarding violence against women, but Khanna supported his claims with data showing decreased crime rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a bold assertion, Uttar Pradesh's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's regime with unprecedented success in convicting criminals. This was disclosed during a heated debate in the state assembly on Tuesday, marking a significant moment in the state's legislative history.

Khanna responded to an inquiry from Samajwadi Party members who questioned rising crime rates, specifically violence against women, by detailing statistics that highlighted a downward trend in reported crimes since 2017. Despite opposition claims, Khanna defended his position by referencing data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

The minister emphasized the government's commitment to swiftly addressing crimes against women, noting improvements in case registration and investigation protocols. Notably, he highlighted the establishment of women's help desks at all police stations to expedite support and resolution of grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

