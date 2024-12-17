Uttar Pradesh Achieves Historic Conviction Rate under Adityanath's Leadership

In a bold assertion, Uttar Pradesh's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's regime with unprecedented success in convicting criminals. This was disclosed during a heated debate in the state assembly on Tuesday, marking a significant moment in the state's legislative history.

Khanna responded to an inquiry from Samajwadi Party members who questioned rising crime rates, specifically violence against women, by detailing statistics that highlighted a downward trend in reported crimes since 2017. Despite opposition claims, Khanna defended his position by referencing data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

The minister emphasized the government's commitment to swiftly addressing crimes against women, noting improvements in case registration and investigation protocols. Notably, he highlighted the establishment of women's help desks at all police stations to expedite support and resolution of grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)