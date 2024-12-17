Left Menu

Nadda's Scathing Attack: Congress and Constitutional Amendments

In a fiery debate in the Rajya Sabha, BJP's J P Nadda criticized Congress for constitutional amendments aimed at political gain, citing instances like the Emergency and Article 370. He accused Congress of appeasement politics, minority reservations, and undermining India's territorial integrity, emphasizing the need for electoral reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:01 IST
J P Nadda Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda launched a scathing attack on Congress during a Rajya Sabha debate, accusing the party of manipulating constitutional amendments for political advantage.

Nadda highlighted controversial issues such as the Emergency, Article 370, and religion-based reservations as evidence of Congress's alleged appeasement politics.

Arguing for the 'One Nation One Election' bill, Nadda criticized Congress for destabilizing democratically elected governments, emphasizing the need for synchronized electoral processes to maintain political stability in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

