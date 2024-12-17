Nadda's Scathing Attack: Congress and Constitutional Amendments

BJP president J P Nadda launched a scathing attack on Congress during a Rajya Sabha debate, accusing the party of manipulating constitutional amendments for political advantage.

Nadda highlighted controversial issues such as the Emergency, Article 370, and religion-based reservations as evidence of Congress's alleged appeasement politics.

Arguing for the 'One Nation One Election' bill, Nadda criticized Congress for destabilizing democratically elected governments, emphasizing the need for synchronized electoral processes to maintain political stability in India.

