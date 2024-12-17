Left Menu

Denmark Rejects Japan's Extradition Request for Anti-Whaling Activist Paul Watson

Denmark has refused Japan's request to extradite anti-whaling activist Paul Watson. Watson, 74, arrested in Greenland, was accused by Japan of criminal activities dating back to 2010. He denies these charges. The campaign for his release gained traction with the support of prominent figures, including Emmanuel Macron.

Denmark has turned down a Japanese request to extradite Paul Watson, the well-known anti-whaling activist, over criminal charges levied more than a decade ago, according to his Danish legal representation.

Watson, a 74-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, founded the Sea Shepherd group and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation. He has been freed from detention in Nuuk, Greenland, after his ship docked in the Danish territory in July.

Japan had issued an international warrant accusing Watson of breaching a Japanese vessel in 2010 in the Antarctic Ocean, impacting business, and causing injury and damage. Watson denies these allegations, and his supporters—including Emmanuel Macron and Pierce Brosnan—have rallied against his extradition.

