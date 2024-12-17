Denmark Rejects Japan's Extradition Request for Anti-Whaling Activist Paul Watson

Denmark has turned down a Japanese request to extradite Paul Watson, the well-known anti-whaling activist, over criminal charges levied more than a decade ago, according to his Danish legal representation.

Watson, a 74-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, founded the Sea Shepherd group and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation. He has been freed from detention in Nuuk, Greenland, after his ship docked in the Danish territory in July.

Japan had issued an international warrant accusing Watson of breaching a Japanese vessel in 2010 in the Antarctic Ocean, impacting business, and causing injury and damage. Watson denies these allegations, and his supporters—including Emmanuel Macron and Pierce Brosnan—have rallied against his extradition.

