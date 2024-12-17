Justice Oversight: Badlapur School Assault Case Sparks Accountability

The investigation into the Badlapur sexual assault case has reached its conclusion, with significant accountability measures implemented by the authorities. The Maharashtra government confirmed to the Bombay High Court that a senior police officer has been suspended after an inquiry revealed dereliction of duty. This comes as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with the probe has completed its work.

Two charge sheets have been filed against the deceased accused and the trustees of the school linked to the case. This development follows the alleged sexual assault of two young girls by an attendant at their school, which prompted public outrage and protests in Badlapur, Thane district.

In response to the alleged mishandling of the case, departmental action has been taken against officials of the Badlapur police station for delays in filing an FIR and investigating the incident. The High Court, noting the seriousness of the situation, has ordered a committee to investigate school safety, with a report due by January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)