Left Menu

Justice Oversight: Badlapur School Assault Case Sparks Accountability

The Badlapur sexual assault case has concluded with notable accountability measures, including the suspension of a senior police officer. The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court that the Special Investigation Team completed the probe, leading to official actions against policemen and involvement of school trustees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:56 IST
Justice Oversight: Badlapur School Assault Case Sparks Accountability
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the Badlapur sexual assault case has reached its conclusion, with significant accountability measures implemented by the authorities. The Maharashtra government confirmed to the Bombay High Court that a senior police officer has been suspended after an inquiry revealed dereliction of duty. This comes as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with the probe has completed its work.

Two charge sheets have been filed against the deceased accused and the trustees of the school linked to the case. This development follows the alleged sexual assault of two young girls by an attendant at their school, which prompted public outrage and protests in Badlapur, Thane district.

In response to the alleged mishandling of the case, departmental action has been taken against officials of the Badlapur police station for delays in filing an FIR and investigating the incident. The High Court, noting the seriousness of the situation, has ordered a committee to investigate school safety, with a report due by January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024