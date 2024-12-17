EU's Strategic Reengagement: New Diplomatic Frontiers in Syria

The European Union is taking steps to reconnect with Syria, as its foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced intentions to reopen its delegation in the country alongside EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This significant move signals the EU's effort to restore diplomatic relationships with the newly established Syrian leadership.

While emphasizing the need for increased humanitarian assistance, von der Leyen cautioned against the potential threat of Islamic State militants reemerging, pressing the importance of addressing these security concerns. The aim is to reactivate the EU's presence effectively and ensure the stability of the region.

Kallas stated that the head of the EU delegation has been instructed to initiate dialogues with Syrian authorities and other influential factions. Following her meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, von der Leyen highlighted the need for the EU to engage directly with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, focusing on addressing Turkey's security demands and supporting infrastructure improvements in Syria.

