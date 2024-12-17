Karnataka Assembly Tensions: BJP Walks Out Over University Bill
The BJP staged a walkout in Karnataka Assembly opposing a bill that replaces the Governor with the Chief Minister as the university chancellor. The BJP criticized the move as non-progressive and contentious, while the ruling party defended it as a measure for better administration.
In a dramatic session on Tuesday, the BJP staged a walkout from the Karnataka Assembly, objecting to an amendment bill that replaces the Governor with the Chief Minister as the chancellor of the State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University.
The BJP labeled the bill as regressive, with MLA C N Ashwath Narayan urging the Congress government to reconsider and avoid conflict with the Raj Bhavan. Despite these protests, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge argued that the change aims to improve administration across the university.
Accusations flew as Shivamogga MLA S N Channabasappa criticized the ruling party's alleged mindset, leading to further tensions. Remaining firm, Kharge dismissed political motivations behind the bill, noting similar leadership structures exist nationwide. However, the opposition remained unswayed, ultimately walking out in protest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
