Left Menu

EU Investigates TikTok's Role in Romanian Election Turmoil

The European Union has launched an investigation into TikTok's possible violation of digital regulations during Romania's presidential elections. This follows allegations of Russian interference, which led to the annulment of the first-round results. TikTok is accused of allowing manipulation that favored a far-right candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:56 IST
EU Investigates TikTok's Role in Romanian Election Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Union has intensified its investigation into TikTok, scrutinizing whether the social media giant breached the bloc's digital regulations during Romania's contentious presidential elections. This comes in light of allegations involving electoral violations and potential Russian interference.

Following a decision by Romania's top court to annul the first-round election results, concerns emerged regarding a social media campaign allegedly orchestrated by Moscow. This campaign supposedly boosted a far-right candidate, Calin Georgescu, into a leading position.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of accountability for online platforms like TikTok, reiterating the EU's commitment to mitigating risks from election-related misinformation. The Commission now focuses on TikTok's content recommendation systems and policies on political advertising as it continues its inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024