EU Investigates TikTok's Role in Romanian Election Turmoil

The European Union has intensified its investigation into TikTok, scrutinizing whether the social media giant breached the bloc's digital regulations during Romania's contentious presidential elections. This comes in light of allegations involving electoral violations and potential Russian interference.

Following a decision by Romania's top court to annul the first-round election results, concerns emerged regarding a social media campaign allegedly orchestrated by Moscow. This campaign supposedly boosted a far-right candidate, Calin Georgescu, into a leading position.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of accountability for online platforms like TikTok, reiterating the EU's commitment to mitigating risks from election-related misinformation. The Commission now focuses on TikTok's content recommendation systems and policies on political advertising as it continues its inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)