Rand Water Completes Eikenhof System Maintenance, Water Supply Set to Recover Gradually

Rand Water has successfully completed critical maintenance work at its Eikenhof water system, and pumping operations have now resumed at the station. The completion marks a significant step towards improving the reliability and efficiency of Johannesburg’s water infrastructure.

In a statement issued on Monday, Johannesburg Water announced that the water system would recover progressively, emphasizing that water supply would not resume immediately but would gradually increase as reservoirs rebuild their capacity.

The utility clarified that low-lying areas would experience water restoration first, while high-lying areas would take longer to recover due to the dynamics of water pressure and flow.

“This recovery is also impacted by demand, so we need to observe water consumption. Pumping to Johannesburg Water affected towers will only take place once the respective reservoirs have recovered to sufficient levels and where operational intervention will be required, especially the removal of airlocks that prevent interruption in flow,” Johannesburg Water explained.

Alternative Water Supply Measures

To mitigate inconvenience, Johannesburg Water has committed to providing alternative water supply solutions for the next few days, as and when required, based on how quickly the affected systems recover.

Areas impacted by the Eikenhof maintenance project include:

Soweto

Randburg/Roodepoort

Commando System (Brixton, Crosby, Hursthill)

Lenasia

Parts of Johannesburg Central (Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton, Alan Manor reservoirs).

Long-Term Infrastructure Benefits

The maintenance work, which began last week, was part of planned weekend infrastructure upgrades to enhance system performance at both the Eikenhof and Zwartkoppies pump stations in Gauteng. These upgrades are designed to strengthen the system’s availability, reliability, and efficiency to support growing demand across Johannesburg.

The utility emphasized that while short-term disruptions were unavoidable, the project is a long-term investment to improve the overall water supply system for millions of residents.

Call for Responsible Water Use

Johannesburg Water urged residents to use water sparingly during the recovery period, as demand directly impacts the system’s ability to stabilize quickly.

The water utility thanked residents for their patience and understanding during the maintenance period and assured continued communication on recovery progress.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updates through official Johannesburg Water communication channels for alternative water supply locations and real-time recovery information.