SA Leads LGBTQI+ Advocacy at 2024 Berlin Equal Rights Coalition Conference

South Africa is taking a prominent role in advancing global LGBTQI+ rights as Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, leads the South African delegation at the 2024 Berlin Equal Rights Coalition (ERC) Conference. The conference, which runs from 17-18 December 2024, is a key global platform for addressing challenges and opportunities related to LGBTQI+ rights worldwide.

This year’s conference, held under the theme “Countering the Push-back,” brings together representatives from member states, civil society organizations, and human rights advocates to assess the current state of LGBTQI+ rights and freedoms globally. The conference will focus on building strategic partnerships and creating collaborative approaches to tackle discrimination and punitive legislation affecting individuals of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC).

Key objectives of the two-day conference include:

Strengthening international cooperation on LGBTQI+ advocacy

Identifying challenges and solutions to counter regressive policies

Fostering inclusive development for LGBTQI+ communities

South Africa’s Contribution

Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike will participate in a high-level ministerial discussion on the role of legislators in advancing LGBTQI+ rights, with a particular focus on the African context. The session will address:

The role of African legislators in creating a progressive legal framework

Strategies to advance advocacy and inclusion in regions with punitive legislation

South Africa’s leadership in promoting inclusive policies for marginalized communities

“Deputy Minister Letsike’s participation underscores South Africa’s continued commitment to human rights and its leading role in LGBTQI+ advocacy on the African continent,” the department stated.

Key Conference Activities

Participants will attend plenary sessions featuring key human rights defenders, legislators, and international stakeholders. The conference will also host four thematic working groups exploring critical areas, including:

The global state of LGBTQI+ rights

Strategies for advancing legal protections

Addressing challenges of discrimination and stigma

Promoting inclusive development and equity

These discussions are designed to inform actionable strategies for countering backlash against LGBTQI+ freedoms and ensuring sustainable progress.

About the Equal Rights Coalition

Founded in 2016 during the Global LGBTI Human Rights Conference in Montevideo, the Equal Rights Coalition (ERC) consists of 44 member states committed to protecting the human rights of LGBTI persons and promoting inclusive development worldwide. Led initially by Uruguay and the Netherlands, the coalition serves as a critical intergovernmental mechanism to foster dialogue, policy advancement, and collective action.

South Africa’s Ongoing Commitment

As a leader in human rights advocacy, South Africa continues to play a pivotal role in advancing inclusive policies both domestically and internationally. Deputy Minister Letsike’s participation highlights the nation’s commitment to global solidarity in the fight for equality and justice for LGBTQI+ persons.

“By sharing experiences, insights, and policy innovations, South Africa aims to inspire legislative and social reforms that advance the rights of LGBTQI+ communities across Africa and the world,” the department concluded.

The 2024 ERC Conference is expected to deliver key recommendations and reinforce partnerships to tackle discrimination, promote advocacy, and advance human rights for all individuals, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.