Tragic Incident at Charbagh: Child Abduction and Murder Mystery Unravels

A five-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a man at Charbagh railway station. The child's body was discovered in a parked train, and police suspect sodomy before the murder. CCTV helped identify the suspect, Ibrahim from Lakhimpur, who was arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific incident occurred when a five-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from Charbagh railway station and found murdered later, police reported on Tuesday.

The boy's body was discovered in a train positioned in the railway yard. Preliminary investigations suggest he was sodomized before being killed. The accused, identified as Ibrahim, was apprehended by police.

Police efforts, including CCTV examination, pinpointed Ibrahim's involvement as he was seen abducting the child. Forensic evidence is being compiled, and suspicions arise about potential accomplices in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

