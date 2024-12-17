Tragic Incident at Charbagh: Child Abduction and Murder Mystery Unravels

A horrific incident occurred when a five-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from Charbagh railway station and found murdered later, police reported on Tuesday.

The boy's body was discovered in a train positioned in the railway yard. Preliminary investigations suggest he was sodomized before being killed. The accused, identified as Ibrahim, was apprehended by police.

Police efforts, including CCTV examination, pinpointed Ibrahim's involvement as he was seen abducting the child. Forensic evidence is being compiled, and suspicions arise about potential accomplices in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)