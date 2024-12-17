Left Menu

Supreme Court Denounces 'Ruthless Order' Protecting Leprosy Centre

The Supreme Court reversed an NGT decision to dismantle a leprosy center operating since 1960 in Pune, deeming it a 'ruthless order'. The court criticized the tribunal for issuing the directive without hearing the center's side and stressed the importance of compassion and due process in such matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:08 IST
Supreme Court Denounces 'Ruthless Order' Protecting Leprosy Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has reversed a National Green Tribunal (NGT) decision that directed the removal of a leprosy center in Pune, operational since 1960. Terming the verdict as a 'ruthless order', the court highlighted the omission of compassion in the directive.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the NGT for passing the order without giving the involved society a fair opportunity to present their case. The court asserted that the principles of natural justice were overlooked.

The decision stressed the need for judicial bodies to consider the integrity and intentions of parties approaching them, especially when dealing with humanitarian missions like the welfare center in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024