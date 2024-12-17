Supreme Court Denounces 'Ruthless Order' Protecting Leprosy Centre
The Supreme Court reversed an NGT decision to dismantle a leprosy center operating since 1960 in Pune, deeming it a 'ruthless order'. The court criticized the tribunal for issuing the directive without hearing the center's side and stressed the importance of compassion and due process in such matters.
The Supreme Court of India has reversed a National Green Tribunal (NGT) decision that directed the removal of a leprosy center in Pune, operational since 1960. Terming the verdict as a 'ruthless order', the court highlighted the omission of compassion in the directive.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the NGT for passing the order without giving the involved society a fair opportunity to present their case. The court asserted that the principles of natural justice were overlooked.
The decision stressed the need for judicial bodies to consider the integrity and intentions of parties approaching them, especially when dealing with humanitarian missions like the welfare center in question.
