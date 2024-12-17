Left Menu

Ukraine's SBU Uncovers Russian Spy Network Targeting F-16s

Ukraine's SBU security service exposed a network of Russian spies identifying F-16 fighter jet and air defense locations across Ukraine. Detaining the network's organizer and key members, they are accused of treason. The network targeted military sites and involved deserters recruited by Russian intelligence. Charges could lead to life sentences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:11 IST
Ukraine's national security service, the SBU, announced a breakthrough on Tuesday, claiming it uncovered a network of 12 Russian agents tasked with locating F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems within Ukraine. This intelligence operations network aimed at military reconnaissance faced swift action from the Ukrainian authorities.

The SBU detained the alleged orchestrator and four primary accomplices on charges of treason. According to their statement released via Telegram, these agents were tracking military facilities across five strategic regions in Ukraine's south and northeast, including firms involved in electronic warfare. They reportedly functioned independently to gather sensitive military intel.

In the wake of Ukraine receiving its first batch of F-16 aircraft and deploying them for national defense amid escalating Russian air assaults, the exposed network's activities have raised significant concerns. Some operatives were reportedly military deserters who subsequently collaborated with Russian special services. The SBU has now disbanded the network and continues efforts to prosecute those involved, emphasizing that charges could result in life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

