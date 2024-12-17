Glimpses of Hope: Nearing Ceasefire Deal in Gaza
U.S. officials, as stated by White House spokesman John Kirby, are optimistic but cautious about the progressing discussions towards a ceasefire in Gaza. The optimism stems from statements by Israeli sources, though prior attempts have faltered. Kirby remained tight-lipped about Netanyahu’s alleged travels to Cairo for discussions.
The prospects of a ceasefire in Gaza are appearing more tangible, according to the latest remarks from U.S. officials. White House spokesperson John Kirby shared the ongoing developments during an interview with Fox News, highlighting a sense of cautious optimism.
Kirby indicated that the Israeli side has acknowledged progress, albeit emphasizing previous instances where negotiations fell through at the last moment. Despite the promising trajectory, the U.S. remains reserved in celebrating too soon.
Inquiries about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's potential travels to Cairo for talks were met with no comment from Kirby, leaving the diplomatic efforts cloaked in uncertainty.
