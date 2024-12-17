Left Menu

Glimpses of Hope: Nearing Ceasefire Deal in Gaza

U.S. officials, as stated by White House spokesman John Kirby, are optimistic but cautious about the progressing discussions towards a ceasefire in Gaza. The optimism stems from statements by Israeli sources, though prior attempts have faltered. Kirby remained tight-lipped about Netanyahu’s alleged travels to Cairo for discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:18 IST
Glimpses of Hope: Nearing Ceasefire Deal in Gaza
  • Country:
  • United States

The prospects of a ceasefire in Gaza are appearing more tangible, according to the latest remarks from U.S. officials. White House spokesperson John Kirby shared the ongoing developments during an interview with Fox News, highlighting a sense of cautious optimism.

Kirby indicated that the Israeli side has acknowledged progress, albeit emphasizing previous instances where negotiations fell through at the last moment. Despite the promising trajectory, the U.S. remains reserved in celebrating too soon.

Inquiries about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's potential travels to Cairo for talks were met with no comment from Kirby, leaving the diplomatic efforts cloaked in uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024