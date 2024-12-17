Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Status Quo in Kerala Church Management Dispute

The Supreme Court ruled to maintain the status quo in the management of churches contested by the Jacobite Syrian Church and Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala. The bench decided further hearings are necessary, emphasizing the need for detailed discussion on this contentious legal and religious issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:01 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Status Quo in Kerala Church Management Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the status quo concerning the management and administration of churches embroiled in a longstanding dispute between the Jacobite Syrian Church and the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, emphasized its inability to enforce a previous directive from December 3, which instructed the Jacobite Syrian Church to transfer control of six churches to the Malankara Orthodox faction. The court stressed the necessity for a comprehensive hearing, scheduling further sessions for January 29 and 30, 2025.

This ongoing legal tussle hinges on a 2017 verdict, which mandated that over 1,100 parishes fall under the Orthodox Church's leadership, following the 1934 Malankara Church guidelines. Despite pronounced court orders from both the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court, friction persists as the Jacobite faction faces allegations of obstructing access to Orthodox members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024