Uncovering the Mystery: Missing Teen Found and Accused Arrested
A teenage girl reported missing was found with the accused, Haleem, who has been arrested. Both plan to marry in a temple, while a medical examination confirmed rape. The girl’s father filed the initial complaint, accusing Haleem and his brother of harassment.
Police have successfully located a missing teenage girl, who vanished under mysterious circumstances. The swift action led to the arrest of the accused, Haleem, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Inspector Amit Bhadana, leading the investigation from Phase One police station, stated that Haleem was taken into custody. Both the accused and the victim have expressed intentions to wed in a temple. A medical examination verified that the teenager had been raped.
The case originated when a resident of JJ Colony, Sector-16, reported his 17-year-old daughter missing on December 14. He accused Haleem and his elder brother of harassing her prior to her disappearance.
