High-Profile Murder in Manhattan: The Case Against Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione, accused of the high-profile murder of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson, was officially indicted on Tuesday, according to New York prosecutors.

The indictment lists 11 counts, including first-degree murder and terrorism-related charges, accusing Mangione of targeting Thompson to influence government policy through intimidation. The alleged murder took place on a Manhattan street, shocking the nation.

Authorities revealed Mangione's history of chronic back pain, though its connection to his motives remains speculative. As Mangione awaits extradition from Pennsylvania, the case has sparked public debate amid allegations of rationalizing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)