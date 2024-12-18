Violence in Guanajuato: A Deadly Attack on Law Enforcement

In Guanajuato, northern Mexico, a police patrol was brutally ambushed by gunmen, resulting in the deaths of four officers and injuries to four others, authorities reported on Tuesday. This tragic incident underscores the relentless violence plaguing the region, which ranks highest for homicides in Mexico.

The attack unfolded on Monday in the town of Uriangato, located near the border with Michoacan. Guanajuato has long been a battleground, torn apart by conflicts between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and a local gang, the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.

State prosecutors confirmed that the casualties included a female officer, highlighting the perpetual threat faced by law enforcement in this industrial and agricultural hub. This latest attack is a grim reminder of the persistent dangers in one of Mexico's deadliest states for police officers.

